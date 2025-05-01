City of Rocks is offering up endless Idaho adventure opportunities

CITY OF ROCKS, Idaho — One of Idaho's most majestic landscapes is waiting for you to explore.

"It's a stunningly beautiful place; it has magic," said Rob Hamblen, City of Rocks Visitor Services Ranger.

"You really can't tell how beautiful and exotic it is until you see it in person," stated Dan Smith, a Boise resident.

Located in the southern part of Cassia County, near Almo, Idaho, the City of Rocks National Reserve showcases an impressive display of nature's creations.

"Geologically, we have mostly 28-million-year-old Almo Pluton granite, but we also feature some of the oldest surface rock west of the Mississippi River," explained Rob Hamblen.

Over the course of 2.5 billion years, these towering granite formations were shaped by two powerful geological processes: intrusion and erosion.

"It all formed underground, where the rock cooled and crystallized, and billions of years of erosion eventually exposed the rock formations," added Hamblen.

Today, these formations reach heights comparable to a 60-story building, making the reserve a mecca for rock climbers from around the world.

"It's a great place to learn, and also a fantastic place to challenge yourself," said Daniel Conner, a resident of Salt Lake City. "I have a 10-year-old son who doesn't like climbing much, but he loves playing around the magical forest area with all these boulders."

If rock climbing isn't your thing, the reserve offers 64 campsites, miles of hiking trails, and breathtaking vistas around every corner.

"I've seen videos and pictures, but nothing does it justice. You really have to experience it firsthand. I have to say, it's truly an amazing piece of God's creation," shared Dan Smith, a Boise resident.

For history enthusiasts, the City of Rocks was a major stop along the California Trail, with remnants of early emigrants etched into the rocks we see today.

"This was the quickest route from the Mississippi River to northern California. It's estimated that about 250,000 people passed through the City of Rocks," noted Rob Hamblen.

While it took the pioneers days to navigate this rugged landscape, rangers say you can experience it all from the comfort of your car in just under two hours.

"I personally feel that the granite here exudes positive healing energy. I know I always feel better when I'm at the City of Rocks," Rob Hamblen expressed.

The reserve is open 24/7, and just up the road is Castle Rocks State Park, where all Idaho state park rules and regulations apply.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.