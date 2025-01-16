City of Ketchum holds open house to review the first draft of the new Comprehensive Plan

KETCHUM, Idaho — For the past year, the City of Ketchum reviewed community feedback to inform a comprehensive plan that guides future decisions for the next 20 years.

On Wednesday, the city held an open house to give residents a first-hand look at the plans.

"A comprehensive plan is typically a 10-to-20-year time frame. Our last plan was adopted in 2014, so it was prime for an update,” said Morgan Landers, Director of Ketchum Planning and Building.

To help guide the direction of the future in Ketchum, the city developed a draft version of a new comprehensive plan that outlines guidance for some of the biggest issues in the community.From economic and commercial development to workforce housing and parking, the comprehensive plan covers a wide array of topics.

"We've been working with the community over the past year to try and figure out how to balance all of the trade-offs... we have to make sure we have a resilient community for the future," said Landers.

Morgan Landers is the city's Planning and Building Director. She says most of the comments her office receives are about how the plan will impact people on a daily basis.

"They're talking about how we're going to accommodate housing for our workforce, how are we going to keep a strong economy if tourism starts to slow down and how are we going to preserve the beautiful place that we live in and all have come to love,” said Landers.

For Ketchum business owner, Julie Johnson, the comprehensive plan is great. But, she would like to see more action taken in this new plan.

"Three stories is the limit; we keep breaking that. We also said that people would be paid back in parking and housing,[but] we haven't found that money. We want to say that there are certain types of building materials and styles that we would like to see [in] our town. So, we just want to see these line items actually be actionable."

Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw says it's all about trade-offs and ensuring this new plan will sit right with everyone in the community.

"We're saying; 'here's what we're thinking, here's what we've heard. Let us know if that aligns with your views,'” said Mayor Bradshaw. “Ultimately, it's about trade-offs. Everyone has maybe slightly different views but what we try to do is articulate those trade-offs so that we can make a balanced decision between the different opinions in town."

While it's impossible to get everyone to agree, the city is happy with the feedback they're getting.

Both positive and constructive.

“It's a mix. I think the community is really supportive of the core values and what we're trying to preserve and right now we're getting feedback on where they think we don't have the direction going the right way," said Landers.

If you missed the open house, you still have until January 21st to weigh in. For more information, Click Here.