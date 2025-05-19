City of Jerome wants locals to submit name ideas for the new park, south of town

JEROME, Idaho — Construction continues in Jerome as the city builds its newest park — and the city is looking to the community to help name it.

"It's been years since we've had a new park to share," said Ida Clark, Jerome's Planning and Zoning Manager. And for the first time, a brand-new park is coming to the south side of Jerome.

"We're very excited because we will have a huge play area for all of our little kids," Clark added. "We will have picnic shelters and a beautiful area where we hope to have food trucks park. Probably the feature everyone is most excited about is the soccer fields."

The new park will serve as the home field for the College of Southern Idaho soccer program, which previously played at Jerome High School. "We will have bleachers; I don't know about grandstands quite yet, but maybe we'll get there one of these days," Clark said.

Thanks to urban renewal and funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, the new 17-acre park will be the shining gem of the Jerome parks system.

"During COVID, I think we all realized how important it was to get outside, enjoy nature, and breathe fresh air," Clark stated. "It will connect to a neighborhood and several other subdivisions as well, so we hope this connection opens it up for everyone. It will be a destination park for Jerome."

As for the park's name, that will be decided by the residents of Jerome. "We felt it would be better to ask the community rather than staff," Clark explained.

Residents have until May 30 to submit their name ideas. The city has some criteria to consider: "We would love for the name to reflect Jerome, the community, our roots, and our history, so whatever you have in mind, send it our way. We have a committee that will take those names, narrow them down, and come up with a final decision," Clark said.

To submit, send an email to planning@cityofjerome.org with your name, your idea for what to name the park, and a few sentences on why you chose that name.

City officials hope to have the new park open and officially named by Labor Day Weekend.

