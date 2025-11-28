Christmas City USA kicks off another year of holiday magic with Christmas Tree Festival

RUPERT, Idaho — The day after Thanksgiving marks a special tradition in Rupert, where the city transforms into Christmas City USA — a designation it has proudly held since 1987 when Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus proclaimed the title.

WATCH: Christmas City USA begins 37th year of holiday celebrations

Christmas City USA begins 37th year of holiday celebrations

The holiday spirit was on full display as the 27th annual Caring and Sharing Christmas Tree Festival took over the Civic Center, kicking off a month-long celebration of festivities in and around the town square.

"It's a hometown feeling, and everybody is family," Cindy Gray, a Rupert resident, said.

Brynlee Gray added that the celebration creates an atmosphere where everyone can come together during the holiday season.

"It's just super bright and colorful, and I think it's somewhere where everyone can just get along and just be happy for Christmas," Brynlee Gray said.

The Christmas City USA identity has evolved beyond decorations, lights, Santa Claus visits, hot cocoa and ice skating. For Rupert residents, it has become a source of community pride.

"Whenever they named Rupert Christmas City USA, it was a big — HUGE — celebration, and we just built on that," Tammy Hanks with the Festival of Trees said.

Leslie Garner with the City of Rupert said the designation creates a special atmosphere in the community.

"It's just the feeling you get living here in Christmas City. The community pitches in, and it's a very giving and caring time of the year, and the community makes it that much more special — just that extra touch of magic," Garner said.

To kick off the month-long celebration, the Christmas Tree Festival got the ball rolling.

Over the past 27 years, the event has raised nearly $1 million for the Minidoka Health Foundation, providing crucial support for Minidoka Memorial Hospital.

"This is the beginning of Christmas City USA celebration — this is the Minidoka health care foundation gala celebration, where you can see all the lovely trees that people have donated," Hanks said.

For organizers, the festival represents the community spirit that defines Christmas City USA.

"This isn't a hospital or a foundation project — this is a community event. Without everyone in the community supplying the trees and putting in the time to make this gym so beautiful, it wouldn't happen," Hanks said.

For more information about Christmas City USA, Follow them on Facebook.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.