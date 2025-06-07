Celebrating the community: Filer Fun Days welcomes another summer

FILER, Idaho — Beyond the chaos of the Twin Falls County Fair, Filer remains a relatively quiet town. But on Saturday, this little slice of Idaho was bustling with life.

As Filer Fun Days kicked off, Cheryl Karr, Vice President of the Filer Events Committee, stated, “We started it back up eight years ago, and it’s a way to celebrate our town and our community. It brings us all together.”

I caught up with Filer Mayor Bob Templeman and Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson as they led the parade through town. I asked them, “What does Filer Fun Days mean for this community?”

RELATED: Twin Falls rec center project gets unexpected second chance

“A lot. A lot of people enjoy coming to this; it’s kind of a get-together for everybody. We try to fit it in June, but everyone comes together, has a good time, and visits each other. It’s really fun,” replied Mayor Bob Templeman.

Sheriff Jack Johnson added, “In today’s world, to see how many people put together floats for the parades and how many citizens come out to watch—it just makes you feel good and blessed to live where we do.”

Filer Fun Days is more than just a parade, with family-friendly activities throughout the day.

“We have a chicken drop where a chicken will poop in the square. If you buy a square and it lands on yours— you could win a lot of money. We also have food vendors, bounce houses, water slides, a train, and the whole event will be followed by fireworks later tonight,” Cheryl Karr described.

After years of growth at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, the event was recently moved back onto Main Street as the once-thriving downtown looks to rebuild and rebrand.

Cheryl Karr emphasized, “Our city has big plans and many initiatives underway. This is just one part of it—bringing people downtown and making them a part of what we’re trying to do.”

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.