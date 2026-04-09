Cassia Joint School District voters to decide on $2.9 million supplemental levy in May 18 election

BURLEY, Idaho — Voters in Cassia, Oneida, and Twin Falls counties will decide on a $2.995 million supplemental levy for the Cassia Joint School District in the upcoming May 18 election.

The proposed levy would run for two years and cost taxpayers an estimated $73.18 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value annually. Cassia Joint School District Financial Director Chris James told me the district's supplemental levy renewal would support three main areas: school safety, extracurricular activities, and school curriculum and supplies.

Cassia school district voters to decide on $2.995M levy

"Well, this is a really critical piece of our funding," James said.

The $2.995 million annual levy includes $1,050,000 for instructional materials, $1,000,000 for extracurricular activities, $745,000 for safety and security, and $200,000 for classroom furniture and equipment.

"So we have 4.5 school resource officers, one is paid out of a grant and the others are paid out of the levy, and we contract with the county to provide those policing services. We also have three school nurses that serve all 17 schools," James said.

The levy includes an increase of $2,000 per year to account for inflation, but is otherwise the same as it has been since it was first run in 1979. James told me that while $2.995 million might sound like a big number, the Cassia Joint School District is the same size as the state of Delaware.

"It’s only a small piece but it’s critical because so many of the funds we get from the state and federal government are restricted for specific purposes, and this really gives the local school board a say in what their priorities are and what they can spend funds on," James said.

"It is pretty comparable to what we’ve done the last four or five years, so the levy is pretty much standard. The old levy goes away. The new levy, if passed, would take its place," James said.

Community members can learn more about the supplemental levy and meet new Superintendent Scott Root at a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 16. Additional information is also available on the district's website.

Early voting begins Monday, April 27, ahead of Election Day on May 18.

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