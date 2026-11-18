BURLEY, Idaho — The Cassia Festival of Trees has kicked off the holiday season in Burley for almost 50 years, and this year the beloved tradition is giving the Oregon Trail Rec Center a Christmas makeover for its multi-day celebration.

WATCH: The Cassia Festival of Trees celebrates nearly 50 years of fundraising and now offers scholarships to high school seniors.

Cassia Festival of Trees: Nearly 50 Years of Giving Back in Burley

Since 1977, the Cassia Festival of Trees has been working to provide a boost for the Burley community. What began as a fundraiser for the local cottage hospital has grown into something much bigger.

"When this started out it was fundraiser for the local cottage hospital — and we have since evolved from that and now we are more a community centered fundraiser," Alisha Samples said.

Samples, the festival board president, said that over the last 49 years, the festival has raised more than $1 million for multiple causes, averaging about $25,000 a year.

Now, the focus of the festival is on the next generation.

"We offer scholarships to high school seniors — in all sorts of different fields — they can apply to these scholarships; they're anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000," Samples said.

Volunteers are a key part of making the event happen. Ericka Powell, a festival decorator, said she loves volunteering her time to help a worthy cause in her neighborhood.

"It's been great to be a part of this — I've been off and on for several years — over a decade helping — and it just feels good to give back," Powell said.

Like other Festival of Trees fundraisers, donors decorate the trees, which are bought outright at the main gala event. But this year, Cassia is doing it a little differently, giving buyers more time to peruse the offerings.

"We are opening bids tonight at the gala and they will stay open throughout the week — until Friday at 9PM," Samples said.

All buyers have to do over the next few days is scan a QR code and place a bid.

And these trees are not just some average flashy lights and tinsel, like the tree Steve Stokes and his family are crafting with the help of some friends.

"We got these houses donated from Maryann Welch and Dianna Smith — some of these house's retail for like $500....when this is done it will have houses all the way up on both sides," Stokes said.

The Cassia Festival of Trees continues all week long at the Oregon Trail Rec Center, wrapping up on Saturday.

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