Canyon Ridge High School's new FFA chapter works to fund competition dreams with a Holiday Market

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Students at Canyon Ridge High School are working hard to raise money for their Future Farmers of America chapter's competition goals, including a potential trip to nationals next year.

The Canyon Ridge FFA chapter, now in its second year, is preparing for a Holiday Vendor Market on Saturday, Dec 6, as part of their fundraising efforts. Members like Isaia Ramos are creating interactive games for the event.

"The blue box is gonna be a human slot machine," Ramos told Idaho News 6. "We're gonna have apples, bananas, orange, and a pear ... and then we pick a fruit and if they get all three they win a prize."

Up until last year, Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls High Schools were part of the same FFA chapter.

The new chapter has brought significant changes to students wanting to study agriculture at CRHS, including a dedicated ag teacher and a full range of agricultural classes. Students now have access to opportunities they previously couldn't participate in.

"I feel a lot more included in all the activities we do," Grace Bentley said. "I feel like I get more of that information than I did when I was learning with the Twin Falls FFA."

For chapter president Rayne Matlock, the new program opened doors that weren't available before.

"When we got our own program, and when we got our teacher, I finally got the ability to be able to (participate)," Matlock said.

The chapter's ambitious goals require substantial funding. Members are particularly focused on raising money for travel to competitions.

"We're just trying to get more involved with like the community and trying to like go to nationals because you weren't able to do that, so we're just trying to put ourselves out there," Kyla Wright said.

Matlock emphasized the importance of fundraising for their biggest goal.

"We've talked about wanting to go to nationals next year which, if we don't have the funding, we won't be able to go because that's in Georgia," Matlock said.

The holiday vendor market will take place at Canyon Ridge on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

