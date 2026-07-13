Cabin Creek Fire 50% contained in Sawtooth National Forest near Alturas Lake

SAWTOOTH CITY, Idaho — Fire crews have reached 50% containment on the Cabin Creek Fire burning in the Sawtooth National Forest near Alturas Lake in northern Blaine County.

WATCH | Fire crews fight Cabin Creek Fire in northern Blaine County—

Cabin Creek Fire 50% contained near Alturas Lake

Sawtooth National Forest Acting Area Ranger Michael Fuller said quick air support allowed ground crews to hike in and set containment lines around the blaze.

"They got a line about 50% around it. They are working on it really hard. Lot of really hard-working men and women firefighters up there doing the very best they can," Fuller said.

The fire was spotted Sunday afternoon by Twin Falls camper Ryan Tornquest, who was at Alturas Lake with his brother. He said around 1 p.m. he returned to camp and noticed what appeared to be a small column of smoke on the ridgeline.

"It was stationary for quite a while, and then the plane came over, the spotters that spot the fire, and then we had the big planes coming in, and they laid some retardant down," Tornquest said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 2 pre-evacuation status for cabins and campers north of the blaze.

Tornquest said deputies made contact with him and his brother Sunday but that he never felt threatened by the fire.

"I wouldn't say scared, but concerned. The sheriff came through and said there was an evacuation but it was just a warning to let us know if they did need to evacuate, they'd come back through and let us know. Other than that, it was just more exciting just watching it all go down," Tornquest said.

Tornquest said he and his brother took inventory of their campsite, grabbed their chairs and cheered on fire crews from a distance.

"Taking water out of Alturas Lake and just dumping it, it was so sweet just watching it. Epic, we were screaming, clapping our hands, just saying this is awesome man, good guys," Tornquest said.

The fire has burned only a few acres so far. There is no word yet on full containment. The Level 2 pre-evacuation status will remain in effect until the fire is fully contained.

The cause remains under investigation.

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