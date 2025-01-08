Burley BLM seeks feedback for potential improvements at Milner Recreation Area

BURLEY, Idaho — Officials from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in south-central Idaho are encouraging residents and outdoor enthusiasts to share their thoughts and suggestions for potential improvements to a beloved recreational area.

“Every year we try to improve something out there to make it a little better for the public,” said Field Manager John Elliott, BLM Burley Field Office.

This year, as part of a grant application, the Bureau of Land Management Burley Field Office is looking for public feedback on improvements at the Milner Recreation Area.

“What we're trying to do is improve a few docks, access, safety and just do a better job for the public in an area they tend to like,” said Elliott.

Through the Idaho Cutthroat Trout license plate fund, the field office is seeking $6,000 for improvements.

Which might seem like a small amount for any significant upgrades.

“We don't need a lot of money to do good things. What we're hoping to accomplish is, not only get $6,000, but throw our own funding into that and contract it out to get things done that just need done,” said Elliott.

The Milner Recreation Area already hosts two boat ramps as well as over two dozen developed campsites, picnic tables, and several vault toilets.

The improvements would be geared towards those who might want to enjoy the calm waters on something less motorized.

“One of the boat docks, we’re looking to replace it or put some railings on it and provide better access to it and also add a kayak launch from that same site,” added Elliott.

Milner Recreation Area is the largest accessible section of public land along the Snake River in the entire Magic Valley.

Making it a popular destination for boaters, anglers and hunters.

I spoke with two local hunters who say they feel the boat docks are fine the way they are. They do want to see more funds go to the overall cleanliness of the recreation area, and possibly more amenities like picnic tables and gathering areas near the boat docks.

Which is something the Burley BLM Office agrees with. But all funds from the Idaho Cutthroat Trout License Plate Fund must be used for a specific purpose.

“Sometimes opportunities limit us on what we can - and can't do with that money. In this case, that grant money is specifically for non-motorized access to water,” said Elliott.

But before any plans are made, the BLM wants to hear from those who use the land.

“We look for input, we want to know that what we're doing is going to be supported,” said Elliott. “Perhaps there is an alternative than could be developed from input from the public and sometimes people just don't want what we're offering and that's important to know.”

Anyone with feedback has until January 15th to submit ideas.

Comments may be sent electronically to Heidi Barker, outdoor recreation planner, at hbarker@blm.gov or by mail to Bureau of Land Management, Attn: Heidi Barker, 15 E. 200 South, Burley, ID 83318.

Or contact the BLM Burley Field Office at 208-677-6600 for more information.