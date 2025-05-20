Buhl Family Network celebrates 5 years of strengthening families in the community

BUHL, Idaho — Since 2020, the Buhl Family Network has been a driving force in community engagement across the small town of Buhl.

Now, this local thrift store and nonprofit organization is doubling down on its commitment to strengthening families within the community.

“We opened the thrift store right in the heart of COVID," said Priscilla Martens, President of the Buhl Family Network. "We took a leap of faith, and God has really blessed us."

“I love it! There aren’t too many stores around here, and this store always gives me what I need," said local resident Katie Souza.

As tariffs and inflation loom, many Americans in small towns like Buhl are pinching pennies. At the Buhl Family Network Thrift Store, that’s exactly what they aim to do — strengthen families in need.

Martens explained, “One of the ways we do that is by receiving goods from the community. We’re not trying to make a profit from them; we’re focused on getting them to families that need them.”

Thanks to overwhelming support from the community, the network has purchased the thrift store building and installed a new $60,000 HVAC system.

“Rather than borrowing money, we decided to raise everything through the community, our sales, and donations from individuals and local grants," Martens continued. "We have raised the entire amount, and our HVAC system is now installed and humming along.”

Souza is a big supporter of the network and its contributions to the community. She said, “I support it because they have great prices, and I find all of my work clothes here. I’m a bargain shopper, and I enjoy visiting my mom here.”

Marie, another Buhl resident, added, “They have great buys; you save money, and they help the community. I just love the people here.”

Beyond the thrift store, the Buhl Family Network is also a nonprofit dedicated to providing second chances and job placement opportunities. Martens added, “We also have programs at the family center for K-5 kids, offering educational and recreational activities, as well as family events throughout the year.”

If you want to learn more about the Buhl Family Network and the thrift store, you can follow them on Facebook or stop by the store in Buhl.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.