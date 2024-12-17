Boise record shop opens pop-up in Twin Falls before the holidays

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — For anyone in the Magic Valley looking to surprise their loved ones with the pure sound of a vinyl record this holiday season, you're in luck. A Boise record shop has decided to set up a limited time only pop-up store in downtown Twin Falls.

"I think that for your niche music lover to somebody just trying to dip their toes, we've got a little bit of everything," said Derek Anderson, Owner of Modern Sounds Vinyl and Music.

For the past six Saturdays, the Boise-based Modern Sounds Vinyl and Music has been packing up their wares and setting up a small pop-up shop outside the Twin Falls Sandwich Company in downtown Twin.

"We've brought down inventory from our main store in Boise along with a bunch of different gift options and different record players, so you could take a record player home,” said Anderson.

It's a concept many would welcome as a permanent fit for the community. Something that's not lost on shop owner, Derek Anderson.

"We just saw that there was a demand,” said Anderson. “There’s people out there looking for new music and i think the town has really responded and said they want something similar to this."

Local Crate-Digger, Mike Parks agrees with Anderson.

"I think a selection of records, especially as they're starting to come back, it started as a niche thing, but I feel like I'm seeing them more and more. I think Twin Falls probably has an appetite for something a little more off the beaten path, more selections and more music genres,” said Twin Falls Resident, Mike Parks.

So, what is it about a vinyl record that makes it one of those trends from the past that refuse to die and is now seeing a peak in popularity?

"For me, it's just very nostalgic. I like how it sounds on the record player; I like being able to kind of sit in my room and just listen to music and concentrate on it,” said Parks.

"I think it's the experience, it's tangible; people love being able to hold something and it's a unique offering,” said Anderson. “The industry has done a good job responding to some things that keep it fresh and give people different reasons to come back and re-discover new music."

If you're still looking for the perfect gift for the music lover on your list, you still have one more Saturday to check it out.

"From noon to 5 p.m., yeah, we're going to be open again. We're going to have all the gifts and everything you might need. All the music adjacent, record adjacent, type things and tons of records to go through,” said Anderson.

The Modern Sounds Vinyl and Music, Magic Valley pop-up store, will be back in Twin Falls one more time this year on December 21 from noon to 5 p.m. at 125 Main Avenue West.

