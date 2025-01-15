Blue Angels touchdown in Twin Falls for 2025 Magic Valley Airshow preparations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Magic Valley Regional Airport had some special visitors fly in on Tuesday. With the Blue Angels making their presence known as preparations get underway for the 2025 Magic Valley Airshow.

"Today we have Blue Angels 7 and 8 coming in to do an inspection tour," said Director of the Magic Valley Airshow, Jim O'Donnell,

For the third time since 2008, the United States Navy Blue Angels will be the main attraction of the Magic Valley Airshow.

On Tuesday, representatives from the world-famous military airshow squadron touched down in Twin Falls.

"We are now doing our winter visits. Blue Angel 7 and I will go to each of our 32 show sites for the 2025 season," said Lcdr. Lilly Montana.

These winter visits give the military professionals face-to-face time with airshow leaders and community representatives to make sure everyone is on the same page before the big show.

"They come in to see if we're ready for the airshow and make sure everything is in order and in line. They have a manual that's 54 pages, to tell us what we need to be doing to be ready for them."

For airshow director Jim O'Donnell, it's not all about the rigid military standards.

"It's a chance for us to become acquainted, they become familiar with us – us with them, and make sure we're meeting their expectations."

"I've got to say that there are a couple of airshows I'm looking forward to and this is our only one in the Northern Rockies, so I'm thrilled for that. It's awesome to be up there and bring some Navy and Marine Corps to Idaho," said Maj. Scott Laux.

As for what the blue angels have in store for the Magic Valley?

Blue Angel #7 - Major, Scott Laux outlines the roster.

"We'll be bringing 8 F-18 out here and one C1-30 that we affectionately call Fat Albert," said Major Laux.

Six of those eight F-18 will provide shows lasting up to an hour.

Blue Angle #8 - Lieutenant Commander Llilly Montana says what takes place in the sky is just half of their mission in Twin Falls.

"We will be engaging with local units and local organizations, and on Friday morning we have a community outreach event. We engage with crowd lines, so the general admissions area, get a chance to meet the pilots, meet the support officers, get some signatures, and get a little face-to-face," said Montana.

We still have quite a bit of time left until the Blue Angels will be back in Twin Falls. But when they do return it will be the full squadron.

The Magic Valley Airshow is scheduled for this summer, August 16th and 17th.

