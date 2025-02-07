Betting frenzy: Jackpot, Nevada prepares for Super Bowl Sunday

JACKPOT, Nevada — Super Bowl Sunday is set to be the biggest betting day of the year, and the small town of Jackpot, Nevada, is gearing up to take advantage of the action.

Cactus Petes, a popular casino in Jackpot, is preparing for an influx of visitors eager to place bets on the big game. From traditional wagers to wild proposition bets, there are countless ways for fans to engage with the Super Bowl.

"The Super Bowl is definitely the biggest sporting event of the year, and we're happy that we have a sportsbook here so people can come down and make it a little bit more fun," said Brandon Smith, general manager of Cactus Petes.

Darrell Sears, a fan who enjoys placing bets on the Super Bowl, shared his strategy, "I bet on a safety, there have only been nine safeties in Super Bowl history, but there has never been one in the 3rd quarter so I bet on the anytime safety."

One of the more outlandish bets offered at Cactus Petes is the '1989 bet,' a nod to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, which involves Kelce achieving specific stats during the game.

"It's the 1989 bet, which is definitely a call out to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. It's Kelce to get one touchdown, nine receptions and 89 receiving yards," explained Smith.

As the excitement builds for Super Bowl Sunday, Cactus Petes is ready to welcome fans and bettors alike, offering a unique experience for those looking to add an extra thrill to the game.

(For information on gambling addiction, contact the Nevada Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700.)

