Behind the screams: A look inside the Haunted Mansions of Albion, one of the biggest haunts in the West

ALBION, Idaho — Every fall since 2008, the historic Albion Normal School transforms into one of the largest haunted attractions in the West.

The Haunted Mansions of Albion spreads hundreds of actors across multiple buildings, with between 80 and 100 performers on any given night lying in wait — ready to scare visitors.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Idaho's Haunted Mansions of Albion:

Behind the scenes at the Haunted Mansions of Albion | Idaho's biggest haunt

But hours before the lights go out and screams start filling the halls, the actors arrive. Their first stop is the costume room.

Heather Mortensen is the owner of the Haunted Mansions of Albion.

"This is where it all happens — this is our costume room — this is where a million kids come in here at one time all asking for their costumes and saying, 'WHAT DO I DO?' all at one time...it's exciting," Mortensen said.

Dalon Koyle has been acting at the Haunted Mansions for years, playing a butcher with some questionable eating habits.

Mortensen handed Koyle a large knife.

"Is this what you need?" Mortensen said.

"I do need that!" Koyle said.

Joey Martin - Idaho News 6

"I work in the Albion Cafe room — and a lot of my character is kind of playing a little bit more on the cannibalism side," Koyle said.

But before he can start chopping it up, the makeup room is calling.

"This is the makeup room, and we've got several amazing artists who do a lot of work, and they work between this room and the room back behind us to get everybody ready in time," Koyle said.

Idaho News 6 Hailee Anderson is one of those makeup artists, and she loves the reactions her work gets.

Hailee Anderson is one of those makeup artists, and she loves the reactions her work gets.

"I just felt like doing the makeup would be fun, and actually being able to experiment and be a part of the makeup — everyone's like 'oh the makeup is so fun,' and I'm like, 'I did that! Hehe,'" Anderson said.

With the clowns painted and the blood smeared on, it's showtime. The Haunted Mansions of Albion is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night until Halloween.

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