Behind-the-scenes: Setting up for the 2025 Twin Falls Fourth of July fireworks show

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — One of the largest shows in south-central Idaho, the annual Twin Falls 4th of July Fireworks Show is shaping up to be an exciting celebration. With everything in place, preparations are underway.

Neil Christensen, the head pyrotechnician, stated, "Everybody enjoys it. This is my hometown, and I have to make sure I do it right."

For the past 16 years, Neil has been part of the team responsible for setting up the Twin Falls fireworks show. This year, he gives us a glimpse into how the process works.

"This is the biggest shell we will shoot off tomorrow. It's a 6-inch shell that will go up about 600 feet and explode," Neil explained.

"What we're doing right now is e-matching all of these. We need to attach an electronic match that connects back to the main control board. There's a small explosive that will ignite the fuse, and then it goes off," he added.

"These are the tubes from which the shells will be launched. They range from 3-inch to 4-inch shells. This is the grand finale. I'll drop these shells into the tubes one by one, light one, and they will all go off," Neil explained.

With a budget of around $20,000, this year's show will feature approximately 18 minutes of action. "We have about 650 shells, and there will be just over 1,000 individual effects going off," Neil mentioned.

The Twin Falls fireworks show is scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m. on the Fourth of July, with some of the best viewing available from the College of Southern Idaho campus.

Please note that there will be road closures around the fireworks launch area, including Cheney Drive and a portion of North College. So, arrive early to secure your spot and enjoy the free show!

