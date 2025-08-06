Award-winning Jerome County Fair balances big entertainment with agricultural roots

JEROME, Idaho — The historic Jerome County Fair is drawing crowds once again as southern Idaho's fair season reaches its peak.

"Just the number of people it takes to help out with this fair and rodeo is incredible!" said Amanda Worthington, the fair manager.

Marking its 105th anniversary in 2025, the Jerome County Fair and Rodeo has evolved from humble beginnings into a premier Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association destination.

What began as a small community rodeo has transformed over a century into one of Idaho's most celebrated western traditions, earning national recognition along the way.

"Last year, we won the 2024 Medium Rodeo of the Year award. To put that into perspective, 400 rodeos across the nation compete for that award, and Jerome County is the one that won it," Worthington added.

While the rodeo wraps up on Wednesday night, the Jerome County Fair still has plenty to offer. Big-time entertainment is set to take over DePew Arena on Friday night.

"Our headliner is Tyler Braden, a rising star. If you haven't heard him, he is a powerhouse," said Worthington.

However, it's not just about the carnival rides and live entertainment at the Jerome County Fair; at its core, it's still focused on agriculture.

"Clear on the other side of the property, we have our 4-H animals, and they have their sale show on Saturday," Worthington noted.

Before the sale show comes the judging. For the Gutierrez sisters from Jerome, their animal of choice is the turkey.

"This is George; he's a tom, which is a male turkey," said Olivia Gutierrez.

For 15-year-old Olivia and her 14-year-old sister Natalie, raising turkeys is a passion that involves hard work and responsibility, but it all pays off at the county fair.

"It gives you more responsibility because you have to feed them every day," said Natalie Gutierrez.

"You weigh them in, and you're so happy because this is your big bird. You've raised them, and you've gotten them to the weight they're at, so it all kind of pays off in the show ring," Olivia explained. "You've been working all year for this moment, and it's your time to shine when you're in there and show off all the work you've put in."

The Jerome County Fair will continue all week long, wrapping up on Saturday.

For more information on the fair, including showtimes, tickets, events, and activities, visit their website.

