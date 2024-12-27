Anderson Campground gas station sustains fire damage, owners displaced due to smoke

EDEN, Idaho — One of southern Idaho's only four-season campgrounds has experienced a significant loss, as Anderson Campground recovers from a fire that has left them without a gas station, convenience store, and home.

"I'm upset; I've lost everything," said Owner Amanda Carter.

Last Saturday, an electrical fire turned into a full inferno in a few minutes, leaving the owners of Anderson Camp without a gas station and convenience store.

Moreover, the fire left the owners without a home of their own.

"There are two levels, the second level is where my family lives, my parents and two sisters. The upstairs has a lot of smoke and heat damage," said Brooke Carter from Anderson Campground. "Nothing caught on fire up there, but everything went up and so that's where all the smoke and heat damage is. We got a lot of stuff cleaned out, but they're all misplaced as of right now."

Fire crews from the First Segregation Fire District, which oversees Eden and rural Jerome County, were able to respond quickly and get the blaze under control. But, not before the first floor sustained substantial damage.

"Structurally it seems sound but everything in the store is burnt up. So, we pretty much have to take it down to the 2x4s and rebuild," said Brooke Carter.

Anderson Camp has been a constant staple of southern Idaho, sitting along Interstate 84 at the Eden exit since the 1970s. And as a family-owned business, this loss hits hard.

"We've had this place since 2017, so I kind of feel like I grew up here and my siblings grew up here, so it's like seeing something that we've had for a while just go up in smoke, it's kind of heartbreaking," said Brooke Carter.

To help the Carter family recover from the fire and the loss of their home, one of their employees has set up a GoFundMe account — something that owner Amanda Carter is eternally grateful for.

"It's been nice to see, we’re grateful for everybody that has donated, we're grateful for everyone that has offered help to move stuff out and help us clean to rebuild," said Amanda Carter.

The Carters say they have business insurance and are hoping to get the first floor rebuilt in the next couple of months.

But for the shopkeepers that live upstairs, the GoFundMe account will go a long way in their personal recovery.

"That's kind of what we set up the GoFundMe for was to try and find housing for my parents, to kind of replace clothing and food, anything like that," said Brooke Carter.

There is also an account set up at any Idaho Central Credit Union, just say you're donating to Anderson Camp or the Carter Fire Fund.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe account, Click Here.