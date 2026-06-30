American flag flies in Snake River Canyon as Twin Falls celebrates America's 250th birthday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Patriot — a flag measuring 150 feet by 80 feet — is suspended between the canyon walls in Twin Falls, drawing visitors from across the country who saw the sight on social media and made the trip to see it in person.

WATCH: One of the largest free-flying flags in the U.S. is drawing visitors to Twin Falls for America's 250th birthday.

Giant flag flies in Snake River Canyon for America's 250th

Jimi Mendoza, visiting from West Wendover, Nevada, said the flag brought out his patriotic spirit.

"We love it! We love it! Got to love America... we're very patriotic and we just came to see it!" Mendoza exclaimed.

Joe and Naime, visiting from Houston, Texas, said they were stunned by what they saw.

"Amazing! I haven't seen anything like this..." Joe said.

"Nothing...nothing..." Naime agreed.

Chittur Anantham traveled from Allentown, Pennsylvania, on his way though the West, and stumbled across the flag.

"I've not seen a flag this big, and it just looks amazing hanging over the river strung between two hills... I've just never seen anything like this before..." Anantham said.

The Patriot hangs in the shadow of the Perrine Bridge, serving as a backdrop for the hundreds of base jumpers who visit Twin Falls every day. Montana base jumper David Lakowski said the flag left an impression.

"It's beautiful man, I can't believe they got it across that valley like that, what a nice thing." Lakowski reflected.

The flag is not the only show of patriotism as America nears its 250th birthday. The city's Fourth of July fireworks show is scheduled for Saturday night at the College of Southern Idaho, and Twin Falls City Council member Ruth Pierce said it will be one of the biggest yet.

"It's actually going to be approximately 30 minutes, maybe a little bit longer, but twice the fireworks within that period of time." Pierce said.

The Twin Falls Police Department will begin closing Cheney Drive and North College Road at 9 p.m., with the show starting at 10 p.m. Pierce encouraged neighbors to arrive early.

"So go early, you take a picnic... you just can't take fireworks, no fireworks and no alcohol at all on the CSI campus, but come early and enjoy." Pierce said.

Idaho News 6 is showcasing Idaho's contributions to American history as our country celebrates its 250th year of freedom.

Click here for our America 250 stories, where you can learn more about the Gem State's history and find celebrations to attend in your neighborhood.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.