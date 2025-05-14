A soapy prank in Rupert has local police looking for those responsible

RUPERT, Idaho — The city of Rupert is facing potentially costly repairs after a practical joke left the historic square fountain in a soapy mess over the weekend.

"This seems to be some sort of high school prank; that's what it appears to be," said Rupert Police Chief Jeff McEwen.

For years, the water fountain in Rupert Square has been the unofficial center of the small community. However, someone added soap to the fountain on Saturday night, leading to the classic yet destructive practical joke that left the fountain dry and in need of repairs.

"It caused the fountain to foam up, creating an inconvenience for the employees who had to clean it up, and it damaged some of the items that help the fountain operate," Chief McEwen explained. According to the city, the soap broke a pressure line that fills the pump vault with water.

On Wednesday, after a few days of cleanup, city crews began filling the fountain basin, with plans to test its functions in the evening to determine what exactly is broken.

As for the culprits, the Rupert Police Department is taking this incident very seriously. "The city of Rupert and its employees take great pride in the square. It's the centerpiece for our Fourth of July celebration and other events. So, when things like this happen, it has an impact," Chief McEwen noted.

Chief McEwen mentioned that they have not yet identified a suspect, but many businesses surrounding the square have offered their security camera footage. "We're reviewing it; my detective is looking at it right now. This is probably a case of malicious damage to property or vandalism," he stated.

While Chief McEwen understands the value of a good practical joke, he emphasizes that there is a limit. "There are better ways to express yourself than by damaging city property," he said.

If you have any information regarding the soapy mess, the Rupert Police encourage you to come forward. You can stop by their office or give them a call at 208-434-2330.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.