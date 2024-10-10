A long road ahead: CSI begins putting the pieces together for an official E-Sports program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Although the Golden Gaming Club has only been around for a few years, the students and the college see a bright future in competitive collegiate gaming.

There are quite a few roadblocks to smooth out before the Golden Gaming Cub can officially classify as an NJCAA-certified E-Sports program.

One of the biggest challenges to becoming an official E-Sports team is securing a coach. Something CSI has already taken care of.

With roughly 40 members, from current CSI students to local high schoolers, the College of Southern Idaho's Golden Gaming Club has some big dreams for the future.

"This isn't just a bunch of students playing games, it's not just us having fun without learning anything or benefiting the community. E-Sports is about building a community, building those friendships, building those networks," said Jesus Beruman, CSI Student Body Vice President.

When CSI President Dr. Dean Fisher first took over at the college, he set goals to grow the already strong athletics department.

The first focus was adding the men's and women's soccer teams, and with the backing of the student body, establishing an E-Sports team was next on the list.

"The very first time we talked to him his statement was that he was going to get soccer done first and then he could focus on e-sports. So, ever since he completed soccer we've tried to hold him to that promise,” said Beruman. “I've been excited that he has actually held up to his promise and is actively trying to get E-Sports as an NJCAA title here at CSI. He’s hoping to get it done in the next couple years.”

But slapping a sticker on a club won't make it a reality. There are quite a few roadblocks to smooth out before the Golden Gaming Cub can officially classify as an NJCAA-certified E-Sports program.

One of those roadblocks is gaining support from the community and the rest of the administration.

"Another roadblock is, of course, money; It costs quite a bit to start e-sports up because we have to buy all the equipment, and we have to upgrade rooms so that they are able to withstand the bandwidth of holding e-sports competitions or even social events,” said Beruman.

And one of the biggest challenges to becoming an official E-Sports team is securing a coach.

Something CSI has already taken care of.

"I think it's just fantastic that it's another way that CSI is reaching students where they are. Where it's finding students whether they're playing games, or whether they want to get involved in game development or broadcasting; it provides another opportunity to reach different students here and hopefully give them the opportunity to find their passion and turn it into a career," said David Palmer, Coach for the CSI E-Sports program.

While the dream is still a distant reality, the game of getting it going is all the student body government needs to keep playing.

“I unfortunately won't be here when E-Sports is recognized as an NJCAA team but I'm so happy and excited that it is actually becoming a reality here.”