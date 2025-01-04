A cure for your winter blues: Twin Falls Cabin Fever Day set for Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — While we haven't experienced much snowfall in the Magic Valley over the past few months, cabin fever can still set in.

Fortunately, for those in the Twin Falls area, the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department has the perfect remedy for your winter blues.

"People get cabin fever, just can't go out and do anything," said Stacy McClintock with Twin Falls Parks and Recreation.

The concept of cabin fever goes back to the times of ol' when harsh winters and heavy snow would leave you trapped in your home, causing "irritability" — that's why 27 years ago, the city of Twin Falls introduced Cabin Fever Day.

"This gives people the opportunity to go out and try new things that are either reduced or no cost," said McClintock.

This Saturday's Cabin Fever Day, hosted by the Parks and Rec Department, will feature over ten local parks and businesses offering an array of fun for the entire family.

"So, there's Gemstone Climbing, there is Skateland, there is bowhunting, there's bowling, and there is a whole bunch of different activities," said McClintock. "You can go to the Herrett Center and watch a planetarium show and there are meet-and-greet lizards and snakes."

Beyond all that, over at the Twin Falls City Pool, AWOL Adventure Sports is offering something pretty unique — a free full scuba diving experience.

"Anyone aged 10 and up can come do it. It's about a 15-to-20-minute experience, we put you in all of the scuba gear, head to toe, and let you breathe underwater for a little while," said Paul Melni, owner of AWOL Adventure Sports

And over at Gemstone Climbing in downtown Twin, it's a full day of pushing your limits with BOGO pricing.

"They can come buy a day pass from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It's a buy one, get one free, so they can bring two kids in for the price of one," said Kim DePew, manager of Gemstone Climbing.

Participating in Cabin Fever Day is something Paul Melni from AWOL Adventure Sports, and Kim Depew of Gemstone Climbing, look forward to every year.

"It is such a great activity for the winter. Kids have a ton of energy; they've been out of school for a couple of weeks and they can literally come and climb our walls," said DePew.

"We've seen some kids that have grown up doing this thing and we see them every year. They started out when they were 10 and now they're in their late teens and early 20s," said Melni.

For more information on all the businesses, locations, and events on Saturday, Click Here.