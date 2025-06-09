10X the flow: Shoshone Falls is putting on a show all month long

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — One of Idaho's most iconic natural wonders, Shoshone Falls, is roaring as the amount of water flowing over the edge has just increased tenfold.

"Honestly, it's kind of indescribable," said Cole Yoder, a resident of Meridian. "It's incredible in every magnitude and in every way."

At 212 feet tall and 900 feet wide, Shoshone Falls has captivated visitors since pioneers first made their way through the high desert of southern Idaho.

Now, one of Idaho's most visited tourist attractions has dramatically increased its flow rate — from 300 cubic feet per second to 3,000 cubic feet per second— creating an awe-inspiring experience that attracts visitors from around the world.

I met Yoder, an East Coast transplant, who is seeing the falls for the first time. "It kind of reminds me of Niagara Falls a little bit, so I get why it's nicknamed the 'Niagara of the West.' Even though that's not the full magnitude, it's still incredible to look at, and I love the view," he said.

The flow rate of the falls is determined by irrigation demands, power production, and, in this case, wildlife management.

According to Idaho Power, the United States Department of Reclamation is the main authority behind how much water flows in the Snake River.

For the month of June, starting at Milner Dam — 20 miles upstream — the flow rates were increased to support the migration of sturgeon, allowing larval-stage sturgeon to move downstream to a collection area above Shoshone Falls.

From there, these sturgeons will be collected by Idaho Power and transported downstream by truck to the sturgeon hatchery at Niagara Springs.

The Rodriguez family from Austin, Texas, was on their way to the Oregon coast when Shoshone Falls caught their interest. Ramon Rodriguez commented, "Man, we've been to Niagara; Niagara is like Las Vegas, and this is definitely Reno for sure. I would come here 100 times and not go to Niagara ever again."

Shoshone Falls will maintain this current flow level until the end of June, when demands will be reevaluated and adjusted.

If you are planning to visit Shoshone Falls soon, keep in mind that there is quite a bit of road construction taking place on the main route to the falls.

Detours are set up, but rest assured, Shoshone Falls is open!

