10th annual Rupert Elks Community Dinner set for Thanksgiving Day

RUPERT, Idaho — As Thanksgiving rounds the corner, the Rupert Elks Lodge is gearing up for an annual tradition that keeps growing year after year.



For the last 10 years, the Rupert Elks Lodge has served up a full Thanksgiving meal.

Doors open on Thanksgiving at 11 a.m., and close at 3 p.m.

Delivered meals need to be ordered before Tuesday evening — if you would like more information on how to sign up for a delivered meal, contact Gina at (208) 670-2323 with your name, address, and phone number.

"Anywhere between the lowest at 700 and the most we've served is about 1,200," said Rupert Elks Member, Gina Jameson.

For the last 10 years, the Rupert Elks Lodge has served up a full Thanksgiving meal for those in need or simply anyone in the community looking to share a meal with their neighbors.

"It's just a function we put on to leave our community in a better place than we found it. We strive to do good in our community," said Cameron Weeks, Exalted Ruler of the Ruper Elks Lodge.

For the past couple of weeks, the Elks have been collecting turkey and food donations from across the Mini-Cassia area, stocking up before the big meal.

So far, they've accepted around 160 turkeys, with all the fixings and desserts they'll need.

"So, we start on Tuesday night, we get all of the birds prepped and we cook one full round. And then we get in on Wednesday morning and then we just start the cooking process, because cooking 160, 170, 180 birds takes a lot of time," said Jameson.

Thanks to those donations and partnerships with many local businesses and organizations, the Rupert Elks Community Dinner is completely free of charge.

But to help support their community even more, donations are welcomed.

"It's absolutely free. Come in and donate, you can donate $5, or you can make a business donation of $100 to $500 to whatever. All of the money is going to stay right here local within the Mini-Cassia area," said Jameson.

For those who might not be able to make it to the lodge on Thanksgiving, the community dinner can come to you. But you'll need to sign up before Tuesday evening.

"We plan on delivering, I know so far we've got 500 meals to go out so far," added Jameson.

If you live in the Mini-Cassia area and would like more information on how to sign up for a delivered meal, contact Gina at (208) 670-2323 with your name, address, and phone number.

The Elks Lodge Community Dinner will take place on Thanksgiving Days, doors open at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. And again, there is no charge to chow down.