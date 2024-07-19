Two new dining concepts in downtown Boise offer an exciting twist on Western and American classics

BOISE, Idaho — In downtown Boise, Western Collective Group introduces two innovative dining experiences on Idaho Street.



Due West and the National offer distinctive American cuisine.

Due West provides a refined, modern Western dining adventure, while The National delivers a nostalgic, upscale bar and restaurant experience.

The new additions joined by the existing House of Western, ensuring a variety of dining options for Boise residents and visitors.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

One address, three experiences for food, drinks, and fun.

"We have a hotel without hotel rooms. It's 10.5k square feet of retail space, so getting to offer different opportunities for people to enjoy themselves with whatever facet they felt appropriate that night is something I felt could be really fun," said Cary Prewitt, owner of the Western Collective Group.

The Western Collective Group is expanding their downtown dinner options to add two new upscale dining experiences.

"It pushes what people think is possible for Western-American fine dining cuisine," said Prewitt.

With decadent menu items like the Due West Burger, adorned with bone marrow, foie gras, and truffle aioli, and signature cocktails made at your table with inspiration from the Idaho outdoors.

"So first we're going to start with a smoked sage margarita," said Morgan Weeber, Western Collective GM.

With sage acting as a savory stunt double to the sagebrush seen in abundance across the state.

"I wanted the cocktail menu to be a little more interesting for the Boise area," said Weeber.

Then over at The National, they're serving up a menu of memorable American classics.

“A great American brasserie-style bistro that’s got a lot of classically known items: a couple of steaks, a great classic burger,” said Prewitt.

And what goes better with a great classic burger or steak than a side of Idaho potatoes?

“A really creamy mashed potato, which we just fold tons of young gouda into till it gets nice and stretchy,” said the house chef.

All while holding on to that family fun component.

“We've got House of Western, so that is bring your kids in, let's chow down on some burgers and some pizzas, and you're just here to have fun,” said Weeber.

