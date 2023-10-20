Originally from Germany, this immigrant is now a true Idaho Cowboy

CALDWELL, Idaho — How does a man born and raised in Communist East Germany in the 1980s make it to Idaho to start a very successful horse training school today? The answer may surprise you.

Henry Nabel grew up behind the Iron Curtain and as a kid was fascinated with American Westerns. "I always like those old movies, especially the ones with John Wayne," Nabel explains.

When the wall came down, Nabel traveled west and met a man who introduced western riding in Germany. That took him to Ireland where believe it or not, there was a western dude ranch.

Fast forward to Idaho where he meets his wife in Nampa. Together they bought some land in Caldwell about eight years ago and started Nabel Horse Training.

I asked Henry what kind of things you teach someone who's just learning. "My main focus is just to learn how to ride, how to balance, sit on the horse correctly, walk, trot, how to operate the reins, how to use your hands and feet," he replied.

Just ask 71-year-old Ray Gadd, who retired from the corporate world, and took up photography. Gadd tells me that one night he was taking pictures at a rodeo and said to himself, 'I want to do that'.

"So ever since then, I tried to figure out how to learn a little bit more about riding horses with elegance and not be scared to death. Henry's helped me out, so all I can say is that it is an amazing experience," says Gadd.

Then there's young Reed Boyer of Mountain Home, who at nine is already an experienced rider. As a matter of fact, Reed even bulls. You don't have to look too far to see where Reed gets it from. His grandmother Layla Parson has been riding since she was two.

So why does she drive an hour and a half to Caldwell? Parson explains, "I grew up watching Gene and Roy and actually started riding like Gene Autry and Roy Rodgers. Going to Henry's clinics I learned a little more finesse and things like that."

And then there's Young Piper Emmett who told me she loves it when her mom brings her from their home in Star. Emmett likes horses a lot, especially barrel riding, and has already competed in a couple of rodeos.

Henry Nabel knows where he came from and appreciates everything America has given him. He knows that if the Berlin Wall never came down, he would still suffer living in a Communist regime. Thank goodness for the Gipper and those good old American Westerns.

