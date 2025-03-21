North End store offers handcrafted sandwiches, quality meats, and locally sourced goods

BOISE, Idaho — Bluffside Butchery and Provisions is more than just a shop—it's a cozy and well-stocked new neighborhood staple in Boise's North End.

“Food brings people together, and that was the number one,” co-owner Katie Gonzalez said.

Katie and her husband, David Gonzalez, tell me this isn't just a business—it's a dream they built from the ground up.

“My husband absolutely loved competition barbecuing. He was in law enforcement, but that was kind of his passion," Katie said. "So after we made our move here to Idaho about four and a half years ago, that was our goal is to open a community place to get plugged into our community and give back to our community and have our passion and create something for our family."

And that’s exactly what they’ve done. Inside, shelves are lined with carefully curated local goods—from Idaho-made jams and candles to hand-selected wines and fresh-cut meats.

Behind the counter, Dave is doing what he loves—slicing, seasoning, and serving top-tier cuts sourced from Idaho and beyond.

“We feature all of our beef from the Pacific Northwest,” David Gonzalez said. “We like to stick with Agri-Beef's top third choice signature all the way through their Wagyu gold label. That ensures consistency—top quality every time."

The selection is expansive yet meticulously curated—but it’s not just the food that keeps people coming back.

“You'd be surprised how often... I was in daily before they even opened,” one patron remarked.

It’s the warmth, the friendly faces, and most importantly—the Reuben.

“I love the Reuben! And the spinach feta salad is phenomenal,” the patron added.

The shop is built on a love for food, but also family. For Dave, stepping into his own butcher shop each morning is still surreal.

“So when I drive up every morning, I just am taken aback,” Dave Gonzalez said. “Blood, sweat, and tears to get here and to just know that this is a reality now that hopefully we can hand down to our sons one day and keep it within the family is just a blessing.”

It’s been a big shift from his former career in law enforcement.

“Here, people love to come in and see me. In law enforcement, people did not like to see me,” he explained.

Now, instead of writing reports, he’s wrapping up steaks, and the Gonzalez family has found their place in Idaho’s tight-knit community.

“The people of this state and this city are just amazing. Everybody wants to stop and chat, to get to know us and our story. The excitement is contagious, and we feed off of it daily,” Gonzalez said.

