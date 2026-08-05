Meet the firefighter bringing heat to the kitchen

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — When most people think of a firefighter, they picture someone putting out flames. But one Treasure Valley first responder is bringing the heat in a completely different way.

On Saturdays at the Boise Farmers Market, Josh Wheeler can be found selling homemade salsa macha and hot honey through his growing small business. During the week, though, Wheeler serves the community as a firefighter with the Meridian Fire Department.

“I work for the city of Meridian. August 31st will be 10 years for me,” Wheeler said.

The Idaho native says his passion for cooking started at the fire station, where preparing meals for fellow firefighters became part of the job and the culture.

“This is a fun way to bring a safe kind of heat into our lives and enhance the foods we normally cook with some good flavor — some good spice,” Wheeler said.

What began as cooking for coworkers eventually sparked a business idea. Wheeler said his fire chief encouraged him to start selling some of the sauces and flavors he was making.

“That slowly turned into maybe I can try,” Wheeler said. “And yeah, two years later here we are with a small business in Boise trying to sell salsa matcha.”

From fighting fires to crafting bold flavors, Wheeler is proving that sometimes the best ideas start with a little heat.