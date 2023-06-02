Made in Idaho: Parma Motor-Vu

PARMA, Idaho — At the peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the United States. Today, just over 300 remain. Drive less than an hour from the Treasure Valley to go back in time and experience vintage Americana - courtesy of the Parma Motor-Vu.

Karen Cornwell's parents built the iconic drive-in in the 1950s. "We took over in '97, my mother was helping me and now I'm helping her. It just goes on and on," Cornwell explains.

Karen's daughter Susan Haaheim took over the family business 5 years ago. Throughout the years, new generations of Cornwells continue to grow up at the Motor-Vu. Seven of Karen's grandchildren have worked at the theater.

For both Susan and her mother, owning and operating the Parma Motor-Vu has never gotten old. "It's been incredible to have her by my side. I'm very blessed to have that support. Believe me, there's a lot of phone calls 'Hey mom, what would you do in this instance? How would you react to that?" Susan explains.

She says her favorite moment is walking back from the box office as the sun is going down and the movie is just getting started.

Much like most of our world, some of the technology at the drive-in has changed over the decades. But Cornwell boasts the best popcorn in the valley and claims the title of "Popcorn Queen," as she was the original to use the theater's famous popcorn machine.

"They don't make them anymore, we can't get parts. We pray over it every now and then. So far, due to an electrician friend, we have managed to keep it alive. I think it's probably better than ever."