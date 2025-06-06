Made in Idaho: Lovevery creates simple toys to give kids a taste of real-world experiences

BOISE, Idaho — The children’s toys made at Boise-based Lovevery may look low-tech, but don’t be fooled — these toys are the result of cutting-edge technology and extensive research focused on what truly helps children learn while having fun.

It’s the brainchild of Jessica Rolph. She explains, “We wanted to bring all the science and all the knowledge around early childhood and bring it to parents in a program that could help them feel confident about each stage of their child’s development.”

Jessica’s passion for the industry stems from her experiences as a mother of three and a hard truth all new parents face: “Babies, they don’t come with a guidebook.”

Jessica's journey took a transformative turn when she discovered an eye-opening doctoral thesis that explored how infants grasp concepts about the world.

“So I had all these flashing light toys and found myself wondering what are these things doing?” she recalls. “Instead, this program talked about understanding concepts. So babies, for instance, love to understand the concept of what stays in a container and what falls out of a container.” These foundational concepts not only captivate kids but are crucial for their proper development.

What began eight years ago with individual toys has since evolved into comprehensive play kits. As Jessica explains, “Every play kit comes with a play guide that is for parents to understand how to support their child’s development holistically through each stage.”

Lovevery employs high-tech, 3D fabrication tools to create prototypes swiftly. Picture a lineup of Santa’s elves, with James Sharp at the helm — yes, you guessed it, he’s Santa! He shares, “I have a computer file where I can reproduce that again and again and refine it and make it better, take a little curve off it, and see ultimately what tests best with the kids. Because that’s what we want to do — have that impact.”

Now an international sensation, Lovevery sells its toys in 34 countries, is featured in Target, and is working on a deal with Walmart. They are also proud partners of Idaho News 6’s annual Community Baby Shower.

While Jessica acknowledges that other computerized and flashy toys have their place, she emphasizes that Lovevery's philosophy is different: “We don’t do anything with screens. We think children need sensory experiences. They learn best through their hands and experience, and learn best by connecting with other people.”

At Lovevery, play is not just about toys; it's about nurturing a child's development in the most holistic, engaging way possible.