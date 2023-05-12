Made in Idaho: Idaho's Cowboy Supply

CALDWELL, Idaho — It's a staple in the western lifestyle of the western Idaho cowboy.

Idaho's Cowboy Supply has been taking care of cowboys and cowgirls around these parts for a very long time.

"We have hats, we have the equipment to work their cattle, ride horses, or if they just want a nice pair of boots," says Vincent.

Linda Vincent has been at this for a long time, pretty, much since her mom took over this place in the early 1980s. And in any successful business, it's all about location, location, location.

Vincent continues, "We're in the perfect location, a sale yard where they buy and sell cattle, the Caldwell Night Rodeo is right down the road, and the Canyon County Fairgrounds in the summer is a bonus too."

One of Linda's employees, Kendra Pechd, says it's a bonus for her to see the loyal customers and meet new ones.

"I guess I've just developed a loyalty to the place, I love my boss and it means a lot to me to help people find boots and talk to them. Everybody who comes in quickly feels like a long-term customer," said Pechd.

I've called Idaho home for almost thirty years and always wanted to go in and look at the hats. But I'm an Urban Cowboy at best.

"You feel like if you put that hat on you need to have some cattle but some people have a hat and no cattle at all and that's ok," says Vincent.

I have no cattle but I just might wander into Idaho's Cowboy Supply soon and look for that hat. As long as it's ok.

