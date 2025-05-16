Made in Idaho: Idaho company uses drones to create 3D digital models of construction sites

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — A local Idaho company is using drone technology to revolutionize how construction projects are managed and monitored in the Treasure Valley.

Josh Heaton, Operations Specialist at Osprey BP, is leveraging drone and software technology to create detailed 3D models of construction sites that provide unprecedented efficiency for builders and contractors.

"The site supervisor or site superintendent can make sure that all his subcontractors know where the project stands. So you don't have that people coming out, seeing if they're ready to come and do their part of the work. It's all there digitally for them," Heaton said.

The company's drones construct digital twins of construction developments with centimeter-level accuracy, allowing for precise monitoring of project progress.

Heaton's experience with drone technology began during his service with the Marines, where he used the technology for intelligence purposes. After returning to Idaho, he graduated from the College of Western Idaho's drone program.

"I knew that the future of drones was growing and I've been seeing a consistent change since 2011 when I really started working with them in the Marine Corps and the progression that it was going, I knew that there was going to be a future," Heaton said.

One of Osprey BP's most impressive capabilities is creating 360-degree walkthroughs of construction sites. This feature allows contractors to monitor progress remotely and provides a permanent record that can be referenced after construction is complete.

"So, you know, they don't have to cut open a wall to figure out what's behind it. Or if there is an error, they can easily go through and find out what's going on," Heaton said.

Heaton the third generation joining Osprey BP, joining the company his grandfather started right here in the Treasure Valley.

"I'm from Boise and I've loved living here and I love seeing the changes that are being made... being a part of that means a lot. It's really special working with companies like Perryman Construction and seeing what beautiful homes and what they can create and being part of that from beginning to the end," Heaton concludes.

