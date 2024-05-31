Unique in Idaho: a window cleaning drone

BOISE, Idaho — Bow Angemi of Blue Gander Window Cleaning and Idaho's Terravata team up to provide drone window cleaning to the Treasure Valley.

Owner of Blue Gander, Bow Angemi, is a third-generation Idaho business owner.

Terravata had a goal to be the first to bring this service to Idaho.

(Below is a transcript from the broadcast story)

Something unique in Idaho is unfolding. A collaboration between two Idaho companies.

Blue Gander's owner, Bow Angemi has been in the Treasure Valley for decades.

"Since 1977. [We have] Deep roots in Idaho, we've been born and raised here from a very young age," said Angemi, owner of Blue Gander Window Cleaning

A third generation business owner in Idaho, Bow has teamed up with Homedale's Terravata drone company to provide unique and futuristic window cleaning to the Treasure Valley. After meeting at the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, a match was made in drone heaven.

"We wanted to be the first to bring it to market in Idaho. We've got a partnership with them. We show up, they've got the kit in the back of their truck with all the hose reels and the tanks," said Terravata pilot Jake Pool.

A window cleaning drone is definitely a head turner. While I was out with Blue Gander and Terravata, phones were hanging out of windows and people stopped in their tracks to take pictures. Its uniqueness also a benefit to business.

"When people see that drone flying, we saw people taking pictures, just the uniqueness alone, has that increased business for you?" I asked of Bow.

"I've gotten more notoriety I think because of the drone. When that thing comes out and starts flying, that trickles into more business that comes my way and opportunities for a home grown small business like ours, it just gives us opportunities to expand and grow so that's cool."

