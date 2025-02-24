Made in Idaho: Great Harvest Bread Co. in Twin Falls serves up fresh baked goods with local flavors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Great Harvest Bread Company in Twin Falls is thriving as a franchise, offering freshly baked goods and a taste of local flavor.

The bakery, part of a national chain with over 200 locations, is owned by Abby Despain, who combines her passion for baking with small business ownership.

The store uses all-natural ingredients and prides itself on incorporating local products, such as honey from Blackfoot and jam from Boise.

"We do it all by hand, all natural ingredients. All our bread is like five basic ingredients, so it's good for you," said Abby Despain, owner of the Twin Falls store.

Great Harvest Bread Company offers a variety of freshly baked breads, with the Cinnamon Chip Bread being a customer favorite.

The store also serves muffins, scones, and sandwiches made with their fresh bread.

The bakery is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., but it remains closed on Sundays.

The Twin Falls location of Great Harvest Bread Company continues to attract customers with its commitment to quality and local sourcing, making it a beloved part of the community.

