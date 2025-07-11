Made in Idaho: Cloverleaf Creamery is offering up a sweet reprieve from the summer heat

BUHL, Idaho — As temperatures reach triple digits, the need to cool off with a sweet treat is more important than ever. In Buhl, one local creamery is offering just that.

“Every single batch is handmade and hand-assembled right here on the other side of the wall,” said Eric Stoltzfus, co-owner of Cloverleaf Creamery.

WATCH: A look at the handmade Idaho ice cream of Cloverleaf Creamery

Cloverleaf Creamery is offering up a sweet reprieve from the summer heat

Specializing in milk, Cloverleaf truly knows their dairy.

Since 2007, this beloved creamery in the heart of Buhl has been supplying the community with quality Idaho-made products.

“The dairy farm is five miles away from here, and the production plant is right here. We deliver within 120 miles of our home base,” Stoltzfus explained.

While Cloverleaf milk is enough to draw you in, the ice cream will make you never want to leave. “Interestingly enough, our best seller overall is vanilla—everybody loves vanilla ice cream,” Stoltzfus said.

Cloverleaf offers classic flavors, but there are always a few local favorites.

“The most requested popular flavor here is probably Cowboy Crunch or Huckleberry. Everyone is such a huge fan of that; it’s such an Idaho thing to have huckleberry ice cream,” he added.

As for the freshness of the icy sweet treats, they are made just 40 feet away.

“We start with a bulk tank of raw milk, separate the cream from it, and then add sugars, powders, and all of the inclusions like syrups and candies. The churn is back there, and it’s all made by hand,” Stoltzfus explained.

If you want to get your hands on Cloverleaf products, check your local stores.

“We have a truck on the road to Boise three times a week, we're up to Sun Valley once a week, and obviously here in the Twin Falls area. We have around 50 or 60 customers, ranging from restaurants to grocery stores to our own little produce stands,” Stoltzfus said.

Besides the main location in Buhl, Cloverleaf also operates a shop in downtown Twin Falls. Both locations are open seven days a week.