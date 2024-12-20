Made in Idaho: Christmas comes year-round at Vogel Farms in Kuna

KUNA, Idaho — Vogel Farms in Kuna is known for their fresh-baked scones and homemade meals, but they also keep Christmas cheer alive year-round with their fully stocked Christmas shop.



Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Sugar Plum Fairy will be making an appearance at Vogel Farms for pictures, cookie decorating and crafts Saturday, Dec 21st from 1:00-4:30. The event is free for all — but bringing a donation to the food bank is highly encouraged.

You can learn more about Vogel Farms and their farm fresh food here.

The Christmas shop is open year-round and allows people to get their Christmas fix even in July.

It's that time of year, when the air is full of holiday cheer, especially here at Vogel Farms.

"A lot of people are just surprised what we have back here because you think it's just a little farmstand and, you know, we made this a little bigger than just a farmstand," said Debi Engelhardt-Vogel, owner of Vogel Farms in Kuna.

They offer a wide variety of farm fresh food — from meats to baked goods and everything in between.

"This is our country kitchen and we do small batch, everything is small," said Engelhardt-Vogel.

She tells me they're known for their fresh-baked scones, caramels, and cookies — which are especially popular around the holidays.

"So all of these recipes are from families, so — local," said Engelhardt-Vogel.

But they also have a unique shop packed with everything Christmas that started off as a seasonal store they'd set up and take down each year.

"And then we decided that we really do like Christmas and we ended up thinking we could do so much more with it if we would go year-round. So, as you can see in it, it is full and I love Christmas so it's just neat to have it year-round," said Engelhardt-Vogel.

That's right, the store is open all year long giving people the chance to scratch their Christmas itch even in the middle of summer.

"What we find is people tend to buy for themselves during the year and then they're buying gifts starting the 1st of November. So it's kind of, there's more freedom to buy for yourself when you're not so rushed around Christmas," said Engelhardt-Vogel.

Everything in the Christmas shop is for sale from Christmas ornaments to old style toys like marbles and tiddlywinks.

From November to December Santa makes his way to Kuna to help out around the farm and visits with families on Saturdays…

Mrs. Claus and the Sugar Plum Fairy will be at Vogel Farms Saturday doing cookie decorating and crafts.

"It's my favorite time of the year it is, it always has been," said Engelhardt-Vogel.