Made in Idaho: BSU alumna to open coffee shop in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — Owner Kylie Penberthy, a recent Boise State University marketing graduate, is putting the finishing touches on her new venture that promises organic coffee, preservative-free pastries, and a welcoming atmosphere.

"At the core, I'm creating a place where people can gather and enjoy themselves so I'm excited to have that spot," Penberthy said.

Take a sneak peek inside Salt and Light Lounge:

New Eagle coffee shop, 'Salt and Light Lounge' coming soon

The shop, which takes its name from the bible verse Matthew 5:13-16, aims to be more than just a place to grab coffee. Penberthy envisions it as a community hub where people can gather, worship, study, and attend seasonal events.

"I want Salt and Light to be a spot where it's like, oh if someone is having a bad day they know that they can go to Salt and Light and experience that love and joy," Penberthy said.

The menu will feature organic, locally roasted coffee from Kettleball Coffee Roasters. Customers can expect organic milk options and house-made syrups.

Pastries will come from Rosehill Bakery located in Caldwell, with all items free of seed oils and preservatives.

The shop will include a pet-friendly patio, making it an ideal spot for customers to relax with their furry friends while enjoying their beverages.

Opening a new business has been a family affair for Penberthy, who also started a wedding coordination business with her mother in May 2024.

"My mom has been my wing man since we got the keys to this place," Penberthy said.

Janine Sathre, Penberthy's mother, has been by her daughter's side throughout the process.

"This entrepreneur spirit in her is really fun to watch and see it grow," Sathre said.

"She's got such an eye for decor, and decorating and little nooks and groups and things around the shop," Sathre added.

The shop already has a manager and 10 staff members in place, with half of the employees being Penberthy's family members.

While coffee and pastries will be available at the grand opening, Penberthy plans to introduce beer and wine options a few weeks later. Merchandise including black and cream shirts, tote bags, hats, and mugs is also in development.

The grand opening is scheduled for August 16, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. The shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on opening day.

"We're here and we're ready to serve you and love you and serve you great coffee too!" Penberthy said.