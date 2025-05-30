Made in Idaho: Boise pet store promotes natural nutrition and healthier lives for pets

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — At a pet store tucked into downtown Boise, the first face to greet you isn’t the owner, it’s a dog.

Molly, a 10-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, lounges on the front counter of Molly’s Healthy Pet Market, keeping a close eye on every customer who walks through the door.

“This is Molly. She's actually who the whole store is named after," said Katie Berger, owner of the store. "She yells at me if I don't put her up here!"

But behind Molly’s laid-back demeanor is a mission rooted in family and fueled by fresh ingredients: improving pet health through nutrition.

Berger has worked in the pet industry since she was 15, and opened Molly’s to honor her late father, who ran a small pet store in California.

“My first job was working at a mom-and-pop pet store,” Berger said. "And then my dad bought his own pet store the year I graduated from college and I ran it with him for a few years before he passed."

Now, six years in, Molly’s Healthy Pet Market has become a downtown destination for dog and cat lovers alike. The shop focuses on fresh and local options, everything from raw and freeze-dried meals to birthday cakes and cookies for dogs.

From Happy Valley Hounds, a dog treat line made locally in Nampa, to birthday cakes from Idaho Barkery, Berger says the focus is on whole food ingredients that support long-term health.

“We also like to avoid corn, wheat, and soy," Berger said. "We're going back to what nature intended, which is getting all your nutrients from whole food sourcing."

Berger regularly chats with customers as they browse aisles of freeze-dried treats, meat grinds, accessories, and boutique gifts.

"Hi there! Anything I can help you with?" she asked one customer on a recent afternoon.

Customer Tammy said she can see, and feel, the difference in her dogs since switching to food from Molly’s.

"Everybody loves the dog food… a lot more energetic… coats are nice… and it's always fresh here," she said.

With a focus on quality ingredients, Idaho-made products, and a four-legged mascot leading the way, Molly’s Healthy Pet Market has carved out a unique space in Boise’s pet-loving community.

"Yes, definitely dog lovers," Tammy added. Molly’s Healthy Pet Market is open seven days a week.