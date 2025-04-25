Made in Idaho: BlueRock Farm Market

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — In Twin Falls, a beloved local farm market is open for the season, offering fresh produce and homemade products. In this week’s “Made in Idaho,” we’re featuring BlueRock Farm Market!

If you’re looking for a taste of Twin Falls, look no further than BlueRock Farm Market.

“Pretty much anything you can grow in the area, we try to produce,” said Ashley Brown, owner of Blue Rock Farm Market.

The small building, located across from St. Luke's Hospital in Twin Falls, is now open for the season. Brown says she is proud to offer farm-fresh products and locally grown produce.

“We also sell greenhouse variety flowers and vegetable starters, and inside we carry dry goods and fresh baked items — anything tasty you could enjoy in the morning,” Brown added.

In addition to their own products, BlueRock Farm Market sources items from around the Magic Valley.

“We work with around 50 to 100 different vendors within the Magic Valley. We have local beef, Cloverleaf Creamery ice cream and milk, as well as fresh cheese from a local company called Ballard Cheese. We collaborate with Lavender Hollow for all of our flowers and grow vegetables throughout the summer,” explained Brown.

Brown emphasizes that having the opportunity to provide fresh food and locally crafted products is something her family takes seriously.

“It’s a huge privilege. We’re really passionate about being able to bring everything local and make it accessible to everyone,” she said.

Located at the corner of Pole Line and Grandview Drive, BlueRock Farm Market is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

