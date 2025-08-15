Inside Edwards Greenhouse: nearly a century of family-grown blooms in Boise’s North End

NORTH END BOISE, Idaho — For nearly a century, Edwards Greenhouse in Boise’s North End has been a constant – blooming through generations, seasons and change.

The family-run business began in 1930 as a truck garden, delivering produce door-to-door.

“They grew food, delivered door to door, and then went on to start growing annuals and perennials,” said owner Garnet Edwards, the third generation to run the greenhouse.

WATCH: Step inside Edwards Greenhouse and see how it’s bloomed in Boise for nearly a century.

Today, Edwards Greenhouse grows a wide variety of plants – from vegetables and herbs to colorful blooms like poinsettias and Easter lilies – much of it started from seed on-site.

“In the spring, we have a tremendous amount of perennials… a really big selection,” Edwards said. “We do a lot of our own seeds… so all of our vegetables are grown here.”

The greenhouse is open year-round, offering gardening and craft classes, floral design workshops in its cutting garden, and summer music nights in the gazebo. Edwards said the business is now moving into its fourth generation, with her daughters taking the lead.

“They are actually taking it over…they’re handling the business beautifully, along with one of the best staffs you can have,” she said.

Some of those staff members have been with the greenhouse for decades, including Robb Smith, who first started working there in high school.

“I keep coming back,” Smith said. “So it’s a testament to how amazing Garnet and the Edwards family and this place is.”

