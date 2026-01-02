Idaho Made is a one stop shop for all things local

BOISE, Idaho — Near the corner of 6th and Main in downtown Boise is a shop that prides itself on one key purpose: selling all things local.

Founded in 2010, Idaho Made opened with the goal to create a space for small business owners to get their stuff out to the community. Fast forward to 2026 and the store features of 90 local artists and creators.

“It’s huge. The exposure for us is huge and getting to work here we get to meet some of the customers that come in that are regulars that come in every year so that's a lot of fun,” said Shirley Chastain, owner of Artistry and Wine.

Owning a business can be challenging but Idaho Made takes some of the stress off of owners creating a spot to sell their goods. It also allows people to find dozens of different locally made Idaho works.

“Who we are is a business that is just to support local,” said Molly Karcher, artist and co-owner of Idaho Made. “We really want to keep the dollars in the community, so if we support local by bringing in the products and then using our outsourcing local as well, it's just who we are is trying to support as many local businesses as possible.”

All of the creators who showcase in the shop also work in it, meeting with locals and creating connection with the community.