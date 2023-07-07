Made in Idaho: The Roosevelt Market

BOISE, Idaho — Tradition and neighborhood. Those two words come to mind when describing the historic Roosevelt Market in Northeast Boise. It truly is 100 percent made in Idaho.

Dating back to the early 1900s, the Roosevelt Market was one of many neighborhood markets found in the Treasure Valley. Those days are long gone, and you could probably count the number of markets still around on one hand.

The Roosevelt, in particular, has had many ups and downs, but the market is back and more vital than ever.

Hannah Lambert recently moved here from Texas to manage the store. "When they told me they did a coffee and wine shop in the neighborhood, I was 100 percent for it. I feel it's a building full of traditions and history," says Hannah.

When Hannah refers to "them", she is talking about the Wilde Hospitality Group, a Boise company that saw the potential in this small market. They lease it from the building's owner who just happens to live next door.

Hannah explains how important it is to have various homemade selections. "We have some ice cream, we also make fresh baked cookies daily, and then we turn them into ice cream sandwiches. That's kind of a hot commodity."

A pretty cool commodity, especially with the kids across the street at Roosevelt Elementary School. As a matter of fact, the market has a well-stocked candy section just waiting for that after-school bell to go off.

We ran into one gentleman who stops in on occasion for a cold beverage and something to eat. Gabriel Richardson likes having what they offer so close to home. "It's just a small place, a relaxing environment, like a neighborhood should feel. And I like to support local businesses too," says Richardson.

In the back hallway is a neighborhood bulletin board and, of course, a print of what the market looked like some 50 years ago.

The Roosevelt Market, off of Warm Springs Ave., is full of tradition where you see familiar faces and meet new neighbors.

