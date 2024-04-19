Made in Idaho: The Idaho Shirt Company

The Idaho Shirt Company is celebrating the grand opening of its newest building on Saturday, April 20th. Ian and Sarah Williams started their business with a small press in their garage and have now produced over 700,000 shirts over 16 years.

The new 16,000 sqft facility houses multiple presses that can produce 1,000 shirts an hour.

High-grade paint and fabric produce a longer-lasting and better shirt.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"Everybody always like I should put that on a shirt you know and it like I actually want to put that into reality," said Ian Williams, co-owner of The Idaho Shirt Company.

Ian Williams took that all-too-common phrase and made it real with his and his wife's business, the Idaho Shirt Company. Before the grand opening of their new location, they had a humble start.

"Going from your garage to this is pretty cool because you know you have to stop yourself sometimes and think wow how did we get here?," said Sarah Williams, co-owner of The Idaho Shirt Company.

Starting on this small 4 shirt press, but today.

"When I've got my team in full play, we can do about a thousand shirts an hour on this machine," said Ian.

"If you need a thousand, 2,000, 3,000 shirts we can do that," said Sarah.

The Williams duo made close to a quarter of a million shirts in their 16 years but with today's technology precision and comfort are top of mind with their clothing.

"We pride ourselves on the comfort and the quality of what you're buying," said Sarah.

"And when you get that shirt to your client they are like wow, and they just want to wear it all the time because it's so nice," said Ian.

I got a look at how each shirt is made from loading to application to cooking, but The Idaho Shirt Company also provides a team of graphic designers, retail development, and a personal investment into each business they work with.

"I want to dive into these businesses and really like let's all grow together; you know I want to see your company grow," said Sarah.