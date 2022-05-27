Made in Idaho: Reeds Dairy opens new store in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Reeds dairy officially opened their sixth store in Twin Falls, bringing fresh dairy products to the Magic Valley.

The new store replaces the location of Canyon Rim creamery, which sold Reeds dairy products. Now the store houses eggs, milk, cheese and their large selection of ice cream flavors.

Melisssa Haluko is the stores general manager and said she is excited for the new change.

“They're just amazing. They are wonderful people, and I couldn’t be happier that they are taking over,” she said.

Related: Made in Idaho: Reed's Dairy delivers deliciousness

Reeds Dairy began as a milk delivery service in 1955 and has grown since its origin in Idaho Falls. The dairy farm cultivated a fandom over the years and Haluko loves to see the local business support.

“People just rave about how they grew up with reeds dairy and they can’t believe it’s here in twin falls,” she said.

Haluko herself is a fan of their products and credits the way they produce their dairy.

“Their very very good to their cows and a happy cow makes happy milk which makes happy ice cream,” she said.

For more information on Reeds Dairy, click here.