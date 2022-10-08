Made in Idaho: Perrine Man Press

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Capturing the beauty of Idaho is a challenge with its many diverse landscapes. Rivers, lakes, waterfalls, canyons, and more can be seen all across the gem state but imagine it presented through clothing.

Since 2017 Perrine Man Press has used art and clothing to showcase the beauty that Idaho has to offer. Alone in the magic valley you can see sights like Shoshone falls and the Perrine bridge. Owners Cory and Kenji Paulson grew up in southern Idaho and the idea of creating the face for Idaho started after returning to the magic valley.

“Combination of cory and I thinking this would be cool if we could have like a mountain man cause that’s very Idaho to have somebody who is like a face for the outdoors,” said Kenji Paulson, artist and co-owner of Perrine Man Press.

After living for a time in Alaska, the two created the "Perrine man" and opened their own business in downtown twin falls. A place and area where Cory believes is the perfect spot to live.

“Idaho is home and it's kind of always has been. It was interesting to notice how much we missed things about twin,” said Cory Paulson, co-owner of Perrine Man Press.

“We really felt like God was calling us to be here and have our business here and this is part of like what we really feel called to do,” said Kenji

As well as making clothes and accessories that are inspired by Idaho's scenic views, there is another goal at Perrine Man Press. The company’s slogan is "made for more" and offers stickers to its customers with the reminder that value is already in everyone.

“What if you value is actually a gift you already have? And so, my goal with those little made for more stickers and some of the little subtle things on t-shirts and on different hoodies and different things is that every time you see that one you can actually, intentionally remind yourself and others that you are incredibly valuable,” said Cory.

