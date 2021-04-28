Made in Idaho: Old Country Sausage serving up German favorites

NAMPA, Idaho — Grilling season is finally here and if you want the best bratwurst and sausage around, you have to go German. There's a little out-of-the-way German deli in Nampa that specializes in old country sausage.

The small storefront on 2nd Street in Nampa has everything from a multitude of mustards to fresh, old country bread right out of the oven. Lidia and Ben Heredea used to have a deli in Portland but came to Idaho four years ago.

Norman Kahler, Idaho News 6

"We like it and the community and the people from Idaho are very nice people. I'm so thankful I moved to Idaho. I thank God every day."

The sausages are all made once a week fresh, and it's easy to taste the difference. Every Monday, the store is closed as the owners make the sausages from scratch and smoke them to perfection.

"We make it, put it to dry then put it in the smokehouse to cook and smoke and cool down," said Lidia.

Old County Sausage sells a variety of cold and hot sandwiches, along with the sausages.