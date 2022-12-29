Made in Idaho: Meet the maker behind Caldwell-based Trendy Baby Mocc Shop

CALDWELL, Idaho — The next time a friend or family member announces they're expecting a baby, look no further than the Caldwell-based Trendy Baby Mocc Shop for a one-of-a-kind personalized gift.

The owner, Charlene Aguilar, started sewing baby moccasins out of her home in 2015 shortly after she landed in Idaho from Las Vegas, but it wasn't long before her online-based business blossomed.

"I went from making about eight pairs of shoes a day to now we make between 150 and 300 pairs a day," Aguilar said.

Aguilar always had a passion for sewing. As a child, she would often create handmade outfits for her dolls and pet dog.

"My mom taught me how to sew with fabric scraps," Aguilar said. "When she was a little girl, she lived in the Philippines and her mother taught her how to sew undergarments and they would sell undergarments in the street."

Now, Aguilar has a handful of full-time employees, a downtown Caldwell storefront, and her baby moccasins are sold in more than a thousand shops around the globe.

"We are in South Africa and Switzerland; I know we have a couple of locations in California and in Arizona," Aguilar said. "They're everywhere! It's hard for me to keep up with where they are because there are more than a thousand locations we've gotten into in the last two years."

Whatever your style, you're sure to find something for any season. In-store customers can even customize their moccasins, mix and match materials, and even put the baby's name right on the tiny tag. From fabric selection to checkout, you're only looking at about a five to ten minute wait time.

Some styles are year-round staples, but Charlene likes to involve her social media followers in her designs, adding new patterns every few weeks based on what her followers vote for online.

Her store, located inside downtown Caldwell's Oakes Brothers Marketplace, also sells other baby essentials like bibs, blankets, clothing, and hats.

You can learn more about Trendy Baby Mocc Shop here.