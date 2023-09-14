Made in Idaho: Meet the cosmetic creator behind Caldwell-based Leyva Beauty

CALDWELL, Idaho — Janet Leyva has always loved makeup, and after spending a few years as a stay-at-home mom, she turned her passion for beauty products into a booming business.

Janet created Leyva Beauty in 2020, launching shortly after the start of the pandemic with a line of lashes.

Leyva Beauty now offers a variety of cruelty-free, vegan cosmetics from eye shadows and blushes to lip oils and liners. Janet stocks Leyva Beauty vending machines at a handful of Idaho locations, opened a Caldwell storefront earlier this year, and ships nationwide to her social media followers from around the world.

"Actually, my top performing customers are in Texas, California, and Florida," Leyva said. "These cities and states I've never been to, and they're supporting me!"

The products are designed to compliment a variety of skin tones and even some of the shade names pay tribute to Janet's Hispanic heritage, like the eye shadow palette labeled "Let's Go to the Carne Asada".

"A lot of my culture is in my cosmetics as well," Leyva said. "I always try to motivate my fellow Latinas. If I can do it, they can do it, too."

The Leyva Beauty storefront near the College of Idaho in Caldwell also sells accessories like hair clips, scrunchies, perfume, and purses. A handful of items, like soaps and makeup bags, are offered in collaboration with other Idaho makers.

"And [the makeup bags] have been selling like crazy!" Leyva said. "And I love that I get to support someone locally and represent Idaho."

You can find Leyva Beauty products in vending machines at Boise's CHOW Public Market, the Kuna Laundromat, Meridian's Artisans of Idaho, and the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls.