Made in Idaho: Meet the artist whose lifelong passion for painting is on display at the Idaho Art Gallery

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Most people pick up a paintbrush at some point during their childhood, but very few develop a passion that turns into a profession. For Bill Garibyan, it's clear on canvas he found his calling as a painter after growing up in his father's art studio in the former Soviet Union.

Garibyan exclusively paints landscapes and draws inspiration from Idaho's rivers, lakes, forests, and farmlands.

"It makes me happy," Garibyan said. "I feel the connection with nature."

Instead of spending his early years in school, Garibyan would sit by his father's side in his art studio learning everything from how to stretch a canvas to a variety of painting techniques.

"Since I was five years old probably, I was around him in his art studio," Garibyan said. "I was with my toys, playing in the corner."

Garibyan would join his father as he went into the country and out to the seaside on a quest for artistic inspiration. It's where Bill grew his appreciation for landscape painting. Now, like his father, he sometimes packs up the car and paints on-site traveling across the state from the Snake River to the Sawtooths.

"You can travel a little bit," Garibyan explained. "One hour this way, a couple of hours that way, maybe 30 minutes another way."

The end results are admired in the Idaho art scene and on display at the family's downtown Meridian Idaho Art Gallery. Bill's daughter, Nelli, runs the gallery, rotating fresh artwork onto the walls every two months.

"Dad's always been so passionate about art and it's really amazing to see it come to fruition on the walls and to be able to display all the new series he produces," Nelli Garibyan said.

You'll always find Bill's oil landscapes on display and up for sale, along with mini canvas paintings and an assortment of prints, but Nelli also coordinates with local artists to share their space to help showcase other art.

This week on Friday and Saturday, you can meet and greet with five local guest artists at their latest art show: A Feast for the Senses. You can learn more about the event here.