Made in Idaho: Idaho Popcorn

BOISE, Idaho — What came first? The chicken? Or the egg?

In this case it may be more appropriate to ask the popcorn? Or the olive oil?

Mary Ann Mandel is the owner of a kitchen and olive oil store in downtown Boise; a longtime entrepreneur here in the Treasure Valley, It's safe to say Mary is no stranger to Idaho business and she certainly isn't afraid to start a new one.

Idaho Popcorn is her latest venture and it perfectly "mary's" her love for olive oil and popcorn. In fact Idaho Popcorn came to be after Mary began serving up popcorn to customers at Olivin Olive Oil and Vinegar Taproom on first Thursday in downtown Boise. She figured it was the perfect product to showcase her many flavors. When looking for equipment to purchase she stumbled upon rights to a business as well and from there made her popcorn stand a popping success.

The olive oil isn't made in Idaho, but the kernels and all the fixing inside each bag are!

You can find Mary's sweet, salty, and spunky flavors online and hopefully in a store near you soon.

